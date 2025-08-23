Cresset Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,892 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 97.1% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 143.4% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.00 target price on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.53.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 4.7%

NYSE:CFG opened at $50.7350 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.81. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $50.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 13.26%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

