Cresset Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF $COMT

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 182,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ COMT opened at $26.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $27.65.

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

