Cresset Asset Management LLC Invests $705,000 in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 79.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.15. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $50.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1072 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

