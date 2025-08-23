Cresset Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Docusign in the first quarter worth about $202,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Docusign by 3.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,477,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,890,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Docusign by 281.8% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in Docusign by 130.0% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 108,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 61,598 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Docusign during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Docusign alerts:

Insider Transactions at Docusign

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $3,100,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 143,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,160,122.33. This represents a 21.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $39,713.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,827.85. This trade represents a 5.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,552 shares of company stock worth $5,983,631 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Docusign in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Docusign from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Docusign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Docusign from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOCU

Docusign Stock Performance

DOCU opened at $74.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.39. Docusign Inc. has a one year low of $54.31 and a one year high of $107.86.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 36.50%.The firm had revenue of $763.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Docusign has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Docusign declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Docusign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.