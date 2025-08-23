Cresset Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 132.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 145.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1,770.0% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 3.6%

NYSE DD opened at $77.2410 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of -164.34, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $90.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.41 and its 200 day moving average is $71.48.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -348.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DD. UBS Group increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.25.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

