Cresset Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January $NJAN

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 8.8%

BATS NJAN opened at $52.0490 on Friday. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $42.2401 and a 1-year high of $51.5240. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.16 and a 200-day moving average of $48.78. The firm has a market cap of $312.29 million, a PE ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.53.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

