Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,992 Shares of HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 53,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,185,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,093 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 1,836.0% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 241,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 229,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 427,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,046,000 after purchasing an additional 216,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $467,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,805.23. This represents a 21.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $48.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.06. HF Sinclair Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $49.92.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. HF Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.32%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently -434.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial raised HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.91.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

