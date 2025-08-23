Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 546 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth $9,805,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth $843,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth $936,000. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth $308,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Paul Cichocki sold 58,436 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $6,432,634.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,563,100.16. This trade represents a 33.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Ortega purchased 1,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $114.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,404.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 8,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,258.60. This trade represents a 25.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,061 shares of company stock valued at $15,027,745 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BJ. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price target (up from $101.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.82.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $97.0740 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.33 and a 12 month high of $121.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.99.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 31.98% and a net margin of 2.76%.The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

