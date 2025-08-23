Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 700 Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF $EWP

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWP. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,934,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 418,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,910,000 after buying an additional 148,868 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,299,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 73,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 160,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after buying an additional 45,802 shares during the last quarter. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EWP opened at $49.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.15. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $49.38.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

