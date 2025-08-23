Cresset Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Toro Company (The) $TTC

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTC. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Toro by 133.3% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 779,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,703,000 after buying an additional 445,287 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 39.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,534,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,654,000 after acquiring an additional 434,257 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 411.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 464,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,215,000 after acquiring an additional 373,736 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,081,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,651,000 after acquiring an additional 291,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Toro by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 368,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,508,000 after buying an additional 233,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $425,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 11,646 shares in the company, valued at $826,749.54. This trade represents a 34.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $356,740.78. Following the sale, the director owned 34,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,930.22. This trade represents a 12.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TTC opened at $79.1070 on Friday. Toro Company has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 8.77%.Toro’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Toro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Toro Company will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TTC. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Toro from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Northland Capmk downgraded Toro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Toro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. DA Davidson set a $76.00 price objective on Toro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.75.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

