Cresset Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $727,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of ESGU opened at $141.08 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $105.18 and a twelve month high of $141.35. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.92.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.3229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

