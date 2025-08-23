Cresset Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth $178,433,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,543,000 after acquiring an additional 672,323 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 8,302.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 626,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,783,000 after acquiring an additional 619,197 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,001,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,785,000 after acquiring an additional 588,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,946,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,302,000 after acquiring an additional 568,013 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of FNF stock opened at $60.8050 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.90. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $66.72.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 7.93%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.