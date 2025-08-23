Cresset Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in Twilio by 118.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $106.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 885.74, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.79. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.85 and a 1-year high of $151.95.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Twilio had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.43%.The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Twilio has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.010-1.060 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWLO. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Twilio from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.74.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $971,163.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 147,823 shares in the company, valued at $17,302,682.15. The trade was a 5.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $2,491,596.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 260,581 shares in the company, valued at $32,450,151.93. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,771 shares of company stock valued at $6,727,911. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

