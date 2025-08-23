Cresset Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in GSK PLC Sponsored ADR $GSK

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,997 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in GSK by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in GSK during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in GSK by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 841 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GSK during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 525.9% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of GSK stock opened at $40.1450 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.34 and a 200 day moving average of $38.11. The firm has a market cap of $81.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.51. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $44.67.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. GSK had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 49.22%. GSK’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. GSK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.590-4.590 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4206 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on GSK shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GSK

GSK Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.