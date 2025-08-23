Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 10,645 Shares of Ford Motor Company $F

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,775 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,645 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 300,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 157,919 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 38,794 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 122,748 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 63,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 280.2% in the 1st quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,687 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 39,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 113,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,329. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of F opened at $11.7230 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.48. Ford Motor Company has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $11.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.91 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

