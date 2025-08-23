Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 1,142 Shares of Lamb Weston $LW

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 155.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 79,872 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at about $445,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 48.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 247,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,202,000 after buying an additional 80,516 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 114.7% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 20,448 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at about $17,111,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LW shares. Barclays upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.30.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

NYSE:LW opened at $56.8890 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $83.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.69.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Lamb Weston has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.96%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

