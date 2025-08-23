Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 1,878 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF $IYH

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter valued at $848,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter valued at $280,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 135,400.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

IYH stock opened at $58.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.27 and its 200-day moving average is $57.74. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $53.35 and a 1 year high of $66.59.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.