Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 2,313 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,967,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 424,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,645,000 after buying an additional 204,697 shares during the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 86,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 17,575 shares during the last quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 159,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,545,000 after buying an additional 29,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 217,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 138,049 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $125.9970 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.74. The company has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 14.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 7.18%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $5,059,801.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,292.33. This trade represents a 82.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $5,590,383.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 18,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,590.08. The trade was a 68.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $135.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

