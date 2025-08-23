Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 49,291 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 89.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 49,291 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 482.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,337,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $518,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592,655 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 815.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,031,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $362,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,018 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $321,147,000 after acquiring an additional 105,973 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,734,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $298,992,000 after buying an additional 85,891 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in PPG Industries by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,638,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $315,151,000 after buying an additional 607,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PPG. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG opened at $114.0530 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.24 and a 12-month high of $137.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.70.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.40%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

