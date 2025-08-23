Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 5,484 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,484 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HSBC. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of HSBC by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,781,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,563,000 after acquiring an additional 951,050 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 7,061.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 559,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,210,000 after acquiring an additional 551,501 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of HSBC by 729.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 387,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,280,000 after acquiring an additional 341,187 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter worth about $10,287,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter worth about $5,954,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

HSBC stock opened at $65.6410 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.86. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $42.38 and a 52-week high of $66.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.47.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.64 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. Research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 308.0%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 39.21%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

