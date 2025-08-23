Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 6,913 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 39.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,913 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $81.7550 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.58 and a 200 day moving average of $74.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $83.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $326,898.44. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,278.92. The trade was a 15.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $673,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 206,900 shares in the company, valued at $15,565,087. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,762 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.90.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

