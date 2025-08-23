Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 759 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation $LPX

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,554 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 76.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 560 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 41.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,040 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 1,184.9% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 67.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Loop Capital raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.13.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

LPX stock opened at $99.4340 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $78.82 and a one year high of $122.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.80.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $105,544.08. Following the sale, the director owned 18,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,377.76. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,528. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

