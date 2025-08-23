Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 783 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of ITA stock opened at $195.7520 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $129.14 and a one year high of $198.4710.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

