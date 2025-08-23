Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 813 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,175,000 after purchasing an additional 153,738 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 290.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 35,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTAI opened at $147.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.11 and its 200-day moving average is $116.52. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52 week low of $75.06 and a 52 week high of $181.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.61.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

FTAI Aviation ( NASDAQ:FTAI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.24. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 465.13%. The company had revenue of $676.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FTAI

About FTAI Aviation

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.