Cresset Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Sanmina Corporation $SANM

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sanmina by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,073,818 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $81,256,000 after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Sanmina by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,005,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,060,000 after purchasing an additional 90,627 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sanmina by 22.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 878,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,951,000 after purchasing an additional 162,465 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Sanmina by 8.5% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 814,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,063,000 after purchasing an additional 63,500 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Sanmina by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 799,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,493,000 after purchasing an additional 59,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $115.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sanmina Corporation has a 12-month low of $62.76 and a 12-month high of $125.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.11. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 3.22%.The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sanmina has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.520-1.620 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SANM. Wall Street Zen lowered Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Sanmina from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

