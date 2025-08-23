Cresset Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. $BBVA

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,722 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,606 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 224.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 25.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth about $209,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 48.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBVA. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Price Performance

BBVA stock opened at $19.1650 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average of $14.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.