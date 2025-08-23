Cresset Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,906 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,201,811 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,555,424,000 after purchasing an additional 394,147 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976,472 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $368,276,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,174,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,275,907 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $237,740,000 after purchasing an additional 102,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,194,328 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $200,766,000 after purchasing an additional 17,659 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total value of $623,340.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,035,015.24. This trade represents a 8.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total value of $175,409.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,971.68. The trade was a 6.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,816 shares of company stock worth $2,009,132. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of EXPE opened at $214.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.09. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.46 and a 1 year high of $216.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.11. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 56.25% and a net margin of 7.94%.The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research set a $250.00 price target on Expedia Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $177.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $219.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

