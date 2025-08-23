Cresset Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in GitLab Inc. $GTLB

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GitLab were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in GitLab by 174.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in GitLab by 327.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in GitLab by 447.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in GitLab by 114.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GitLab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Capital One Financial cut shares of GitLab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on GitLab from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded GitLab to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

GitLab Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $45.18 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.90 and a 52 week high of $74.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.99. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 451.80 and a beta of 0.73.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $214.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.21 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.17%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 129,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $5,476,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 551,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,360,513.04. This represents a 18.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $146,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 103,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,005. This trade represents a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 464,950 shares of company stock valued at $20,025,356. Corporate insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.