CTS Corporation $CTS Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CTS were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in CTS by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of CTS by 572.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 81.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its stake in shares of CTS by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 15,746 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

CTS Stock Performance

NYSE CTS opened at $43.5520 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.63. CTS Corporation has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $59.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

CTS Announces Dividend

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.65 million. CTS had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.32%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. CTS has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.200-2.350 EPS. Research analysts expect that CTS Corporation will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

