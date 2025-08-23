Customers Bancorp, Inc $CUBI Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,652 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 75,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $68.7290 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.84. Customers Bancorp, Inc has a 52 week low of $40.75 and a 52 week high of $69.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $206.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

