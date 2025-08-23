DA Davidson Forecasts Higher Earnings for Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report issued on Tuesday, August 19th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now forecasts that the network technology company will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.03. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palo Alto Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial set a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.52.

PANW stock opened at $185.88 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $144.15 and a 52 week high of $210.39. The company has a market capitalization of $123.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.33.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.20, for a total transaction of $128,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 37,723 shares in the company, valued at $6,948,576.60. The trade was a 1.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.80, for a total transaction of $17,280,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,143,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,199,564.80. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 669,948 shares of company stock worth $126,552,277 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Clair Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% in the second quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,467 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,271 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% in the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

