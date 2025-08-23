Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Holdings in VSE Corporation $VSEC

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,359 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in VSE were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VSE by 857.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in VSE by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of VSE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of VSE by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of VSE during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on VSEC shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on VSE from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of VSE from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of VSE from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

VSE Stock Performance

Shares of VSEC opened at $167.00 on Friday. VSE Corporation has a 52 week low of $80.60 and a 52 week high of $169.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.11 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $272.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.39 million. VSE had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.94%.VSE’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. VSE has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that VSE Corporation will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

VSE Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

Featured Articles

