Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,248 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. $UI

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 484.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti in the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 26.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Price Performance

UI opened at $508.5990 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 56.01 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $423.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.02. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.50 and a 1 year high of $514.00.

Ubiquiti Increases Dividend

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $759.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.80 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 217.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UI shares. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $247.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.50.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

