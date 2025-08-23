Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Holdings in Magnite, Inc. $MGNI

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,736 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Magnite were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Magnite by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Magnite by 76.8% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Magnite by 10,170.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Magnite by 38.9% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Magnite by 67.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGNI shares. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Craig Hallum set a $24.00 price objective on Magnite and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Magnite from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Magnite from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Magnite from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.82.

Shares of MGNI opened at $24.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 3.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.22. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $25.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Magnite had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 6.30%.The firm had revenue of $162.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Katie Seitz Evans sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $607,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 442,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,686,799.68. This trade represents a 7.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Day sold 38,146 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $722,866.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 443,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,404,855.60. This represents a 7.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,070,563 shares of company stock worth $21,771,456 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

