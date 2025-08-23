Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. $NTST

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 96.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750,432 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,275,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,170,000 after acquiring an additional 315,888 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 23.8% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,388,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,865,000 after purchasing an additional 459,487 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 173.5% in the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 170,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 108,274 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 48,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 15,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial set a $19.00 price objective on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NETSTREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

NTST stock opened at $18.4720 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.90, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. NETSTREIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. This is a positive change from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,075.00%.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

