Dillard’s, Inc. $DDS Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,916 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.92% of Dillard’s worth $109,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Dillard’s by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at $556,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,307,000 after acquiring an additional 26,132 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Dillard’s from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $368.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dillard’s has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $394.33.

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $532.5420 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $459.23 and a 200 day moving average of $410.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.06. Dillard’s, Inc. has a one year low of $282.24 and a one year high of $535.01.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

