Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 108,397 Shares of Cabot Corporation $CBT

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,426,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,397 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cabot were worth $118,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Cabot during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 1,346.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Cabot by 26.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $83.0020 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.69 and a 200-day moving average of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.13. Cabot Corporation has a twelve month low of $70.40 and a twelve month high of $117.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. Cabot had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 11.14%.The company had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.29 million. Cabot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Corporation will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group set a $82.00 price objective on Cabot and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Insider Activity at Cabot

In other Cabot news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 114,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $9,072,486.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 361,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,661,147.04. The trade was a 24.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

