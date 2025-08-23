Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 49,155 Shares of Mercury General Corporation $MCY

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,105,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,155 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $117,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mercury General in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 745.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Mercury General by 24.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Mercury General during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Trajan Wealth LLC increased its position in Mercury General by 14.7% in the first quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

MCY stock opened at $76.4950 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.85 and a 200-day moving average of $60.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Mercury General Corporation has a 12 month low of $44.19 and a 12 month high of $80.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $2.77. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Mercury General had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 6.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mercury General Corporation will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Mercury General in a report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mercury General presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

