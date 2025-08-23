Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 550,793 Shares of Fluor Corporation $FLR

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,066,704 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550,793 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Fluor were worth $109,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Fluor by 329.5% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,986,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,647 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 4,097.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,332,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,723,000 after buying an additional 1,300,568 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Fluor by 10,125.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,056,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,129,000 after buying an additional 1,046,610 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,308,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,117,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $41.5490 on Friday. Fluor Corporation has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). Fluor had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Fluor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor Corporation will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLR. Truist Financial set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Fluor in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Fluor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fluor from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fluor from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Fluor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fluor

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fluor news, Chairman David E. Constable sold 38,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $2,011,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 792,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,272,526.97. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alvin C. Collins III sold 18,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $859,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 64,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,919.69. This represents a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,320 shares of company stock worth $4,870,182. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fluor Profile

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.