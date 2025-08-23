Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. $PLNT

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,172,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.38% of Planet Fitness worth $113,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,988,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,459,000 after buying an additional 62,351 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 281.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE PLNT opened at $107.5190 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.93. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.77 and a 52 week high of $114.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $340.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.59 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 15.11% and a negative return on equity of 110.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, May 12th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $126.00 target price on Planet Fitness and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.38.

Planet Fitness Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

