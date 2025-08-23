Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 780,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,615 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $115,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,842,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in American Water Works by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 564,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,185,000 after buying an additional 77,552 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in American Water Works by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $416,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Argus increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $143.30.

In other American Water Works news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $404,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,916.16. This represents a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AWK stock opened at $145.9580 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.74 and a 1 year high of $155.50. The company has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.12.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.64%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

