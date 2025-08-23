Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Enovis Corporation $ENOV

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,927,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,894 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.13% of Enovis worth $111,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis during the first quarter valued at $1,069,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enovis by 17.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Enovis during the 1st quarter worth $6,889,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Enovis during the 1st quarter valued at $9,029,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 245,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,398,000 after buying an additional 114,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Enovis from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Enovis from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Enovis from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Enovis from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Enovis from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In related news, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.71 per share, for a total transaction of $74,275.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 116,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,018.59. This trade represents a 2.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enovis stock opened at $31.4080 on Friday. Enovis Corporation has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $49.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.70.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 37.80%.The company had revenue of $564.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Enovis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.050-3.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enovis Corporation will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

