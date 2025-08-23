Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 160,432 Shares of Gentex Corporation $GNTX

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,655,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,432 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Gentex were worth $108,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 1,471.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Gentex by 85.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 208.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 268,600.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Price Performance

GNTX stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. Gentex Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.47.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Gentex had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Gentex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Gentex announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 16th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GNTX shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Gentex from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Gentex from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $25.00 price target on Gentex in a report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.63.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

