Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 490,357 Shares of Rio Tinto PLC $RIO

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,938,247 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 490,357 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.15% of Rio Tinto worth $116,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto in the first quarter worth $30,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the first quarter worth $30,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 5,754.5% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 644 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Stock Performance

RIO opened at $62.6460 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.36. Rio Tinto PLC has a 52-week low of $51.67 and a 52-week high of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.64.

Rio Tinto Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 620.0%. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

