Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 569,483 Shares of Olin Corporation $OLN

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,546,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 569,483 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Olin were worth $110,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Olin by 160.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 2,268.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 25,701 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Stock Performance

NYSE:OLN opened at $23.1240 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.70 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Olin Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average of $22.11.

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Olin had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.21%.The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin Corporation will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -666.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Olin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Olin from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $126,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 17,199 shares in the company, valued at $363,070.89. This represents a 25.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

