Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in IES Holdings, Inc. $IESC

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 643,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,625 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in IES were worth $106,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in IES by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IES by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IES during the 4th quarter valued at $2,361,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in IES by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in IES by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th.

Shares of IES stock opened at $341.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.85. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.89 and a 1 year high of $370.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.67.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.40. IES had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 8.15%.The firm had revenue of $890.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.00 million.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 1,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.45, for a total transaction of $607,819.50. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 10,913,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,325,849.80. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,340 shares of company stock valued at $11,522,915. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

