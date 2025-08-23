Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corporation $EFSC

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,166,983 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,385 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $116,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 53.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Financial Services

In other news, Director Michael E. Finn purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.11 per share, with a total value of $81,165.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,330. This represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Brian Lally sold 1,828 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $100,832.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 100,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,564,816.60. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EFSC shares. Wall Street Zen raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $60.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.86. Enterprise Financial Services Corporation has a 1 year low of $45.22 and a 1 year high of $63.13.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $176.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.82 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 11.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corporation will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.77%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

