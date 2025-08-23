Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in CBIZ, Inc. $CBZ

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,409,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.59% of CBIZ worth $106,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in CBIZ by 193.2% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CBIZ during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CBIZ

In other CBIZ news, Director Rodney A. Young purchased 2,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 8,310 shares in the company, valued at $518,793.30. This represents a 31.70% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Price Performance

CBIZ stock opened at $66.5220 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.83 and a 12-month high of $90.13.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. CBIZ had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $683.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CBIZ has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About CBIZ

(Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Featured Articles

