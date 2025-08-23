Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. $WERN

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,795,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 108,705 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Werner Enterprises worth $111,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 15.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WERN has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $30.50.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

WERN stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.02 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.84.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 1.77%.The firm had revenue of $753.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 65.12%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.