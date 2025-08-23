Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $105.89 Million Stock Position in Ameren Corporation $AEE

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,054,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,506 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ameren were worth $105,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Ameren during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 586.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ameren from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ameren from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $104.00 price target on Ameren and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.36.

AEE stock opened at $101.9360 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.37 and a 200-day moving average of $98.07. Ameren Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $81.31 and a fifty-two week high of $104.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Ameren had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ameren has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-5.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

